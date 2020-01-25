Poor response, low placement forces MNNIT to put MSW course on hold

cities

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 16:27 IST

PRAYAGRAJ Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) has suspended its Master in Social Work (MSW) course. Consequently, no admissions will be made to it for the session 2020-21, say institute officials.

Being offered by MNNIT’s Department of Humanities and Social Sciences as a two-year, full time course, it had 30 seats. The department had started MSW in the academic year 2008-09 after getting the approval of the institute’s senate to launch this post graduate course, officials said.

General category candidates with a minimum 60% marks or 6.5 CPI (Cumulative Performance Index on a 10-point scale) in qualifying bachelor’s degree could apply for the course, while the eligibility for SC/ST candidates was relaxed to 55% or 6.0 CPI. Admission was based on a written examination conducted by the institute and counselling was held at MNNIT-Allahabad, they explained.

“However, in recent years, the course was failing to attract adequate number of quality students and those passing out after completing the course were also struggling to bag jobs as per expectations. This led us to take the decision to put the course on hold for the moment after approval from the senate, our top body for all academic related decision,” said MNNIT director Rajeev Tripathi while confirming the development.

It is believed that the ‘hold’ on the course is for a period of two years as of now, though it could be lifted earlier.

The institute plans to re-launch the course after revamping it to the current needs of the industry and the times. “We want to restart the MSW course after a thorough revamp of the syllabus and course design to help it cater to the needs of the market and present times. The Department of Humanities and Social Sciences has already started work in this direction and will even undertake a market survey. And once ready, we will put this before the institute’s Senate and re-launch the programme with its revamped content,” the director added.

Sometime back, the MHRD had urged higher educational and technical institutes to consider stopping courses which are failing to attract students and securing good placements.