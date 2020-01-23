Potholed Panchkula roads: MC gets the ball rolling on repairs

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 00:24 IST

As dilapidated roads have become the ground reality of Panchkula, a city otherwise dubbed as Haryana’s Paris, the authorities have initiated the process to get the main roads repaired. The municipal corporation (MC) has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to get repaired five such roads that are covered under the defect liability period of the contract that was executed when the latter was overseeing the upkeep of roads.

Under defect liability, repairs, if any, have to be carried out by the contractor free of cost within three years of the construction of the road.

The five roads include the Sector 7/18 road towards the Panchkula-Shimla highway, Sector 1/2 dividing road towards Sector 1, Sector 1/6 dividing road, Sector 7/8 dividing road, and Sector 20/21 dividing road.

“We have written to the HSVP’s engineering wing to take up the matter at the earliest with the contractors and get the repair work started,” said Ankit Lohan, MC’s executive engineer, adding that the five roads were re-carpeted two-and-a-half years ago, when the upkeep was with the HSVP.

Roads within MC limits next

Lohan said the engineering department had also prepared a timeline report of the roads falling under the MC limits, which were repaired or recarpeted around two-and-a-half years back. “The roads that are covered under defect liability will be taken up with the contractors concerned for repair,” he said.

On quality parameters of the roads in bad condition, he said HSVP had carried out several repair works in which roads were being dug repeatedly to check water leakage. “After work got completed, proper patchwork was not being done, adding to the problem,” he said. Also as per the officials, there were over 13 reminders in the past by residents and a few associations regarding the condition of roads to be repaired that were not addressed.

DC also took note

Following a complaint by Lok Saravhitkari Society, Panchkula, over the poor condition of roads, deputy commissioner (DC) Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, had recently written to the civic body to consider the problem being faced by the residents and get the repair works done at the earliest.

Lok Saravhitkari Society chairman Rakesh Aggarwal has submitted that the roads were recarpeted in 2016 and then in 2019, but the MC officials never got the quality of material checked. He said as a result, the roads crumbled within a few months, and the officials never bothered to catch hold of the contractors. HT had also highlighted the problem on January 20 that the main roads leading to government offices and even internal sector roads are crying for attention.

Work to be done in phased manner: MC commissioner

MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria said road repairs are on the priority list and the engineering department is preparing a list of the stretches that should be prioritised for recarpeting. “We have already ordered bitumen for recarpeting major roads. We have planned to start with the entry points of the city. Everything will be done in a phased manner to cover the main roads, internal roads and then parking areas ,” said Kataria, adding that they are hopeful of starting the work after February 10 as the temperature will become favourable for laying of roads.