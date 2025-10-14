Power cut in Bengaluru on october 15 and 16: check list of affected areas and timings
In Bengaluru, areas such as Balaji Layout, Hosahalli, Nagannapalya, S.S Palya, Balaji Layout are among those expected to experience power cuts.
Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 6:35 PM IST
By Shivya Kanojia
Share via
Copy link
Residents of Bengaluru should prepare for intermittent power outages on October 15 and 16 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. These scheduled power cuts are part of ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the National Highway and ensure a stable electricity supply across the region.
Areas Affected in Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, several localities will be affected by these power interruptions. Areas such as Balaji Layout, Hosahalli, Nagannapalya, S.S Palya, Balaji Layout are among those expected to experience power cuts. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during this period.
Parts of Karnataka will also face power supply disruptions. In the Tumakuru district, BESCOM has scheduled maintenance work in the Shira Nagar area, impacting villages under the Yelliyur and Bhuvanahalli Gram Panchayat limits.
Other affected locations include Shivajinagar (RMC Market front), Santhepet (behind KSRTC depot), Koti, Rab Nagar, Gudimaranahatti, Ladpur, M.B. 3 Layout, Channanashunti Road, and Shiva. These measures are crucial for maintaining and upgrading the existing electrical infrastructure to support growing demand and ensure long-term reliability.
Timings of Power Cut
The power cuts in Bengaluru and surrounding Karnataka areas will occur on October 15 and 16. In Bengaluru’s Kumkuru BESCOM Nagar Subdivision, power supply will be interrupted intermittently between 10 AM and 5 PM. Meanwhile, in Tumakuru’s Shira Nagar limits, the outages are scheduled from 9 AM to 6 PM.