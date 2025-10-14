Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Power cut in Bengaluru on october 15 and 16: check list of affected areas and timings

    In Bengaluru, areas such as Balaji Layout, Hosahalli, Nagannapalya, S.S Palya, Balaji Layout are among those expected to experience power cuts.

    Updated on: Oct 14, 2025 6:35 PM IST
    By Shivya Kanojia
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Residents of Bengaluru should prepare for intermittent power outages on October 15 and 16 as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) undertakes essential maintenance and infrastructure upgrades. These scheduled power cuts are part of ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the National Highway and ensure a stable electricity supply across the region.

    These scheduled power cuts are part of ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the National Highway and ensure a stable electricity supply across the region. (Pixaby)
    These scheduled power cuts are part of ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the National Highway and ensure a stable electricity supply across the region. (Pixaby)

    Areas Affected in Bengaluru

    In Bengaluru, several localities will be affected by these power interruptions. Areas such as Balaji Layout, Hosahalli, Nagannapalya, S.S Palya, Balaji Layout are among those expected to experience power cuts. Residents are advised to plan their daily activities accordingly and take necessary precautions during this period.

    Also Read: KSRTC introduces 2,500 extra buses for Deepavali travel from Bengaluru

    Karnataka Power Cut

    Parts of Karnataka will also face power supply disruptions. In the Tumakuru district, BESCOM has scheduled maintenance work in the Shira Nagar area, impacting villages under the Yelliyur and Bhuvanahalli Gram Panchayat limits.

    Also Read: Nandi Hills ropeway to reduce traffic, boost tourism, likely to launch by 2027

    Other affected locations include Shivajinagar (RMC Market front), Santhepet (behind KSRTC depot), Koti, Rab Nagar, Gudimaranahatti, Ladpur, M.B. 3 Layout, Channanashunti Road, and Shiva. These measures are crucial for maintaining and upgrading the existing electrical infrastructure to support growing demand and ensure long-term reliability.

    Timings of Power Cut

    The power cuts in Bengaluru and surrounding Karnataka areas will occur on October 15 and 16. In Bengaluru’s Kumkuru BESCOM Nagar Subdivision, power supply will be interrupted intermittently between 10 AM and 5 PM. Meanwhile, in Tumakuru’s Shira Nagar limits, the outages are scheduled from 9 AM to 6 PM.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Power Cut In Bengaluru On October 15 And 16: Check List Of Affected Areas And Timings
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes