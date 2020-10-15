Power outage, mobile service disruption affect WFH residents in Pune

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 18:59 IST

Pune: Heavy rains disrupted power supply and breakdown of mobile networks in most parts of city on Wednesday, causing major inconvenience to residents especially those working from home due to the Covid pandemic.

While power supply was restored in some parts of the city by Thursday morning, those living in areas like Kothrud and NIBM road had to wait till afternoon.

The 96 mm rainfall on Wednesday also led to disruption in mobile phone network of certain operators, including Vodafone Idea Limited, affecting operations across the city. According to a Vodafone Idea Limited spokesperson, flooding in some parts of city after heavy rains affected some of the company’s sites.

“Heavy rain in Pune has resulted in flooding of some areas, including one of our key sites in the city. This has caused partial disruption in services for some customers. Our technical team is working dedicatedly to fully restore services soon. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,” stated a spokesperson, Vodafone Idea Limited.

Many residents of Kothrud and Karvenagar road areas said that they could not operate their laptops and computers in the absence of battery backup because of power outage.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) public relation officer office has appealed to citizens to stay alert in the wake of heavy downpour and urged them to take care of their electronic equipment.

According to the power utility, 350 electricity supply feeders were disrupted due to rains and 95% have been repaired and electricity supply restored in various areas.

“I could not login in the morning as there was no power since last night. The battery of my laptop and mobile phone also conked off, affecting my work. Hence, I was left with no option, but to take a day off,’ said Abhay Salunkhe, a resident of Kothrud.

Another resident of Kothrud and IT professional Tejas Warudkar said, “The power supply was intermittent till morning. Poor mobile network and disrupted Wi-Fi adversely affected my work.”

Sahakarnagar resident Sarika Joshi said that she chose to go to office as there was no power supply at her home and mobile network was down. “I had to go to office for the first time in seven months after lockdown was imposed because of this situation,” said Joshi.

Tree felling incidents were reported from Baner, Pashan, Aundh and other parts of the city, causing power outage. The worst affected were Sahakarnagar, Katraj, Dhankavdi and Maharashinagar.

In Maharshinagar, water entered the slums in Gultekdi, Dias Plot, Khilare plot, Ambedkarnagar and Indiranagar tenements. Some of the two-wheelers were washed away in waters, eyewitnesses said. Rainwater filled the basement parking areas of Treasure Park Society and Lake Town societies in Sahakarnagar, the localities that were affected by heavy rains last year also.