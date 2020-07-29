PPCB, remote sensing centre join hands to curb stubble fires

cities

Chandigarh To check burning of paddy stubble during the kharif harvest expected to begin from October 1, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC) will coordinate to ensure the entire effort gets a common platform. The PRSC, based at Ludhiana, has developed an android-based mobile application to provide end-to-end solution for reporting and action taken for each fire incident captured through satellite.

“Now the district administration including deputy commissioner, patwari, SDM, district police, nodal officers, PPCB staff, even officers up to the level chief secretary would also be involved in the monitoring system. In the previous years, synchronicity in operations to stop stubble burning was lacking,” said a PPCB officer.

This year, the location of every incident will be visited within two days and environment compensation would be imposed on the farmer. In 2019 kharif, around 51,000 cases were reported.

“It was desired by the state government that a mobile and web based application should be developed, in which role based login (village nodal, cluster, sub division/tehsil and district level) was possible,” said Brijendra Pateria, head, PRSC. He added that the ATR will be generated after the field officers visit the burning site. A semi automatic system is already in operation (SMS alert system).

PPCB member secretary Krunesh Garg added the ATR information will be generated for each active fire point that the PRSC reported through satellite data analysis, using the mobile application. This information will be used as input to the dashboard for the ATR that PRSC has developed.

The Centre, meanwhile, has sanctioned a sum of Rs. 250 crore for the Punjab government under the crop residue management scheme for subsidising the purchase of 23,000 machines for in situ management of paddy. Over the past two years, around 51,000 such machines have been given to farmers at subsidy ranging between 50% and 80%. In a video conference held with officials at the Centre, the Punjab government has asked for Rs 337 crore.

“Over 2018 and 2019, we received Rs. 500 crore to get machines. This year too, we will start a process for empaneling companies to manufacture and sell machines for in situ management of paddy stubble,” said Punjab agriculture secretary, Kahan Singh Pannu.