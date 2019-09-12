Prayagraj one of 10 cities chosen to push electric public transport

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 17:55 IST

Prayagraj has been identified as one of the 10 cities for a pilot project of Multi Modal Electric Public Transport, according to the recently released Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2019.

The marking of 10 cities of state – Prayagraj, Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Kanpur, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra and Noida – under the Centre’s Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India (FAME) scheme, is aimed at converting 70% of the public transport in these cities to electric mode by end of 2030.

The shift in focus on electric vehicles in state will not only cut down on air pollution drastically but also reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

To facilitate the move, 200,000 electric charging stations will be set up across the state by 2024 and a million electric vehicles, including 1,000 buses, will be on the road by then.

Talking over the phone from Lucknow, urban development joint director Ajit Singh said that the state’s 14 districts will receive 700 electric buses to be included in the existing fleet of the UPSRTC. Of these, 50 buses each will be received by Prayagraj, Mathura-Vrindavan, Varanasi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, while 100 buses each have been allocated to Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow. Similarly, 25 electric buses each will go to six districts including Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Aligarh, Jhansi and Gorakhpur, he added.

According to Singh, the cost of one electric bus of 35 to 41-seat capacity, was roughly around Rs 1.20 crore to Rs 1.40 crore and these buses will start plying in the districts selected in the next 9 months to a year, as it was a minimum time period required for setting up infrastructure for the new facility.

“Of the 14 districts, the central government will provide subsidy to 11 districts: Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Bareilly, Aligarh and Jhansi. The state government will provide subsidy in three districts of Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur and Mathura,” he said.

Further, UPSRTC Prayagraj regional manager Hashwardhan said that Prayagraj will receive the 50 electric buses allotted to its name around mid-2020 next year.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy, 2019, released recently, the cost of running of EVs was significantly low in comparison to that of vehicles run on fossil fuel. The EV running cost was Rs 1 per km while that of petrol vehicles was around Rs 5.5 per km.

Further, the policy also aims to attract investments of over Rs 40,000 crore in the next five years across the electric mobility ecosystem with an employment potential for 50,000 people.

