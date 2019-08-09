Pre-test census 2021 to begin from August 12 in Gurugram

gurugram

August 12 onwards, a pre-test of census 2021 will commence in three districts in the state, including Gurugram. As many as 37 enumerators along with seven supervisors will, for the first time, collect demographic data on their phones. The team will cover areas like Dundahera, Sarhaul, Udyog Vihar from phases 1 to 5, sectors 17 to 20.

On Friday, a three-day training of supervisors and enumerators conducted by the office of the registrar ceneral and census Commissioner, ministry of home affairs, concluded.

“In the last three days, we have trained enumerators on the digital mode of data mobilisation. The details that were earlier collected on paper forms will now be directly fed into a cellphone application created by the central government,” said Devinder Kumar, in charge, pre-test census 2021 for Gurugram.

During the training session, the appointed enumerators, who are teachers in government schools, received first-hand experience of using the application, as well as procedure to be followed while entering the data. Kumar said that while there has been no trouble in operating the application, the team will carry paper forms as a failsafe.

For the pre-test, areas under ward 5 of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be covered for collecting data on amenities available to households like the main source of drinking water, lighting source, fuel used for cooking, and other. Additionally, details of assets possessed by the householder like radio, television, computer, laptop and members in the family availing banking service, will also be collected.

As per the manual, new residents or households found during the fieldwork will also be included. Important numbers like Aadhaar, mobile, Voter ID, Passport, PAN and driving license will be collected voluntarily. The final data will be submitted on September 20.

A senior official in Haryana’s home ministry requesting anonymity said the government had decided to update the National Population Register (NPR) database 2010 for use in NPR 2020.

“The pre-test will be conducted only in three districts — Ambala, Sirsa, and Gurugram. We are taking the National Population Register 2010 as our base for conducting the pre-test survey. While updating the database, details of all residents will be verified by conducting a house-to-house enumeration and modifying or correcting the demographic data items. In 2015-16, Aadhaar numbers were already seeded into the NPR to make a comprehensive residents’ database,” said the official.

Throughout the country, the pre-test census will be conducted from August 12 till September 30. The 2021 census will be conducted in two phases. In the first phase, house listing operations would be conducted. In the second phase, the actual population enumeration will be done from February 9 to 28, 2021. A revision round will be held between March 1 and March 5, 2021.

