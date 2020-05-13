Principal and CMS of Agra’s SN Medical College removed

cities

Updated: May 13, 2020 19:25 IST

AGRA The state government on Wednesday removed the principal and chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Agra’s SN Medical College and Hospital (SNMC) in wake of unabated rise in Covid-19 cases in the district and alleged anomalies at the hospital.

According to a government spokesman, SNMC principal Dr GK Aneja is now attached to the Directorate of Medical Education and Training in Lucknow. He is replaced by Dr Sanjay Kala, head of general surgery, GSVM Medical College (Kanpur) who will be the officiating principal of SNMC till further orders.

Dr AK Arya will be the new vice-principal at SNMC.

SNMC’s chief medical superintendent SP Jain was removed and attached to DM Agra’s office. Senior consultant from Moradabad, Dr BB Pushkar will take over as CMS at SN Medical College (Agra), which had been in the news for deaths of patients for want of treatment or carelessness in handling cases.

Meanwhile, the government removed Mathura chief medical officer Dr Sher Singh. Dr Sanjeev Yadav will be the new Mathura CMO.

Agra has emerged as a major Covid-19 hotspot in recent weeks. The chief minister had sent a high-level team of officials to control the situation.

The team comprising Alok Kumar, principal secretary (industrial development); Rajneesh Dubey, principal secretary (medical education): Vijay Prakash, inspector-general; Dr Avinash Kumar Singh, officer on special duty and Prof Alok Nath – head of department, pulmonary department, SGPGI. had been camping in city since Monday and held meetings to trace the loopholes.

To recall, Agra chief medical officer (CMO) Mukesh Kumar Vats and additional director (health) Dr AK Mittal were also removed from their posts in wake of rising Covid-19 cases in Agra.

The outgoing CMO was attached to the office of the district magistrate (Agra) and replaced by Dr RC Pandey.

Dr AK Mittal was attached to commissioner (Agra division) office while Dr Avinash Kumar Singh took over as new additional director (health), Agra.

BOX

13 fresh cases, Agra’s Covid tally 777

Agra With 13 fresh cases surfacing in Agra, the district’s tally of Covid-19 positive cases went up to 777 on Wednesday. So far, Agra has seen 25 deaths due to coronavirus.

District magistrate Prabhu N Singh said that 9,751 samples had been tested in Agra.

“In all, 369 Covid-19 positive patients have been cured and discharged and the number of active cases is 383. There are 44 live hotspots, after 16 areas lost the hotspot tag,” he added.