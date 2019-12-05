e-paper
Principal Speak: Amity to be a ‘knowledge super power’ by 2030

cities Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:26 IST
PUNE Col Dr Sneh V Sharma, director general, Amity Global Business School, Pune, served in the Indian Army for 32 years prior to his academic assignments with the MIT School of Government and MIT School of Management. He is a product of the National Defence Academy (NDA) Khadakwasla, and a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He has the distinction of commanding an infantry battalion on the highest battle field in the world -the Siachen Glacier. Col Sharma talks to Dheeraj Bengrut about bringing his Army training to bear on the lower plains of academia.

The Amity Pune elevator pitch? 

Amity Pune is a centrally located Bbusiness school with highly qualified faculty with extensive industry experience. Practical, case-based pedagogy makes teaching and learning a very enjoyable experience. Emphases on holistic development of students enables them to easily crack placement interviews, creating a sort of record, where in 100% of eligible students are being placed in reputed companies for the last five years. 

What steps are being taken to enhance student skills? 

Amity Pune has always nurtured students with a strong belief that, “If you can dream it, you can do it”. Accordingly, we treat our students as future leaders, managers or entrepreneurs. The institute makes an extra effort to holistically develop students, by encouraging cross-platform clubs and forums. Students are encouraged to attend seminars and workshops held on campus, and outside. They do certain important certifications like digital marketing, Six Sigma, big data certifications, advance Excel workshops, all to make them industry-ready. At Amity Pune, the students get on the job practical training.

What sets Amity Pune apart from pursuants of similar courses in other academies?

Industries have always looked out for ‘ready-to-work’ MBA candidates. We are committed to serve the cause of industry, our biggest stakeholders. Our educational process has clear focus on applied aspects of industrial practices. Our case-study based approach exposes our students to be in sync with latest problem solving skills in the globalised business atmosphere. Our two-month summer internship projects render and every student enlivened with actual business practices and decision-making experience. Our academic advisory committee, comprising experienced professionals from the industry, help us continuously updating our curricula.

What is the future plan?

Our respected Founder, Dr Ashok K Chauhan aims to work towards making Amity a ‘knowledge super power’ by 2030. This can be achieved by scores of institutes of higher learning dispensing quality and valued-based education. Amity always strives to provide its students a cutting edge in education not only at state and national level, but at international level too. The future plan is to have Amity Universities in every State of India and every country across the globe so that student community in India and abroad could benefit from perfect blend of education provided by Amity group, which is an amalgamation of Western pedagogy with rich Indian values. 

