Principal speak: Vaibhav Dixit on why ‘Impossible is nothing’ at Sinhgad Technical Institutes

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 16:58 IST

PUNE Vaibhav Vitthalrao Dixit, 45, is principal and director of RMD Sinhgad Technical Institutes, Warje, Pune, under the aegis of Sinhgad Institutes.

With a PhD in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, he has a number of research publications to his credit, besides having won awards in his 23 years as an academic. Awards of note include those from the Global Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture, Pune, and the Indus Foundation, Hyderabad. He has graced various international universities as visiting faculty, including the NTU Singapore, Zayed University, Dubai, and University of Tokyo, Japan. He is a life member of the Indian Science Congress and Indian Society for Technical Education. Established in 2011-12 RMD Sinhgad Technical Institutes Campus holds a persistent track record of academic excellence. The college offers Bachelor of Engineering in various branches and a Master’s of Civil Engineering with specialisation in Construction Management. The institute also offers a post-graduate programme leading to MBA degree. The campus boasts a Grade A NAAC accreditation.

If you were to pick three of the most important aspects of your campus that sets it apart, what would that be?

Positive attitude, clear communication and knowledge are the three factors that help students be winners. We focus on these parameters thoroughly to make our students global leaders in the times ahead.

In continuous pursuit of academic excellence and creating a student friendly learning environment, the focus at our technical campus, Warje, of Sinhgad Institutes, Pune, has always been a strong commitment to academic rigor, national and international tie-ups, extensive corporate connect in tandem with practical, interesting and career-oriented learning, which helps us to churn out some of the brightest engineers and managers, year after year.

In the placements battle, do you believe there is an over-emphasis on getting students in high-paying jobs?

Placements are the most critical aspect of any professional education and Sinhgad Institutes is well known for excellent placements. With over 2,450 placements in the previous year, Sinhgad Institutes recorded the highest placements in the region with annual packages ranging from Rs 4.5 lakh per annum to Rs 33 lakh per annum, notched up for international placements. Our student training programmes enhance the quality of our students by empowering them with skills to make them globally competitive. They are groomed to get placed at organisations within the country as well as with international organisations. We also prepare our students for entrepreneurship by developing the desired skills in them and equipping them with the right information and guidance to start their own venture.

Does the campus environment walk your talk?

The learning atmosphere on our campus reflects a perfect blend of renowned and accomplished faculty, enthusiastic students coupled with excellent infrastructure, very good rapport with industries across the country and various parts of the globe, to make each and every student industry ready and exposed to latest trends. Case studies from Harvard Business School and partnership with Bloomberg, help students with hands-on knowledge of markets and finance.

Campus life here is not just classrooms and labs. We have a large number of student clubs. Students from all walks of life, cutting across departments, join these clubs and participate in various activities - in short, total overall development.

We believe that, “if you can dream it, you can do it – impossible is nothing at Sinhgad Institutes”. This belief is what sets our students apart and ahead of the competition.

What’s on the college’s to-do list?

We shall allocate more resources towards excellence in teaching and learning, enhancing knowledge, skills and understanding through practical experience, interdisciplinary projects and so on. With strong corporate relations we aim to have better campus placements every year besides motivating students to create their own startups and become entrepreneurs thereby generating employment .

