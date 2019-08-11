Prison officials in Uttar Pradesh to be conferred with awards on I-Day

lucknow

The UP prison administration and reforms department is set to acknowledge exemplary work done by prison officials by conferring them with awards on Independence Day.

The awards will be on the lines of those given to civil police officials.

ADG (prisons) Anand Kumar said, “Jail officials play an important role in the law and order arrangement and these awards were due to them. So, we have decided to confer them with commendation discs on I-Day.”

Two AIGs, one DIG, three senior jail superintendents, eight jail superintendents, 12 jailors, 24 deputy jailors, 37 head jail warders, 30 jail warders and three drivers have been shortlisted for the award. A total of 120 jail staff will be honoured.

“All those selected for the award have made an important contribution in safeguarding our jails and streamlining day to day work,” said the ADG.

The decision to confer awards is being seen as a step to boost staff’s morale after a few incidents that put a question mark on functioning of jails in UP.

