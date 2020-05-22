e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal

Private bus drivers, conductors demand pending wages in Himachal

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The private minibus driver and conductor union under the leadership of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) state president Vijendra Mehra on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the additional director of State Transport Authority regarding payment of salaries, social and financial security of drivers and conductors.

They have demanded that drivers and conductors should be paid a financial aid of ₹7,500 amid coronavirus pandemic. Insurance of ₹50 lakh should be provided to private bus drivers and conductors, the letter stated adding that drivers and conductors should only be allowed to work for eight hours a day and if they work for more than eight hours then they should be paid salaries with double overtime pay.

Mehra said that due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, drivers and conductors of private buses are suffering and going through financial difficulties. They have not received their salary for March and April.

The additional director assured them that the matter will be raised in a meeting with the state government.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In