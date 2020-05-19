e-paper
Home / Cities / Private schools cannot increase fee for 2020-21 academic session: Ludhiana deputy commissioner

Private schools cannot increase fee for 2020-21 academic session: Ludhiana deputy commissioner

A letter has been issued to the management/principals of all the private unaided schools of the state

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 01:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Those schools that have provided or are providing online education during the period of lockdown may charge tuition fee only, the letter read.
Those schools that have provided or are providing online education during the period of lockdown may charge tuition fee only, the letter read.(HT File Photo)
         

Punjab government has directed private schools not to increase the fees for 2020-21 academic session in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said on Monday.

In this regard, a letter has been issued to the management/principals of all the private unaided schools of the state.

“Moreover, the school managements/principals have been asked to give the parents option to pay the fee on monthly or quarterly basis. The school managements are also advised to sympathetically consider the cases of students whose parents’ livelihoods may have been adversely impacted due to the lockdown for fee waiver/concession and no child may be denied access to education (online or regular) on the non-payment of fee,” the DC said.

‘IMPART ONLINE EDUCATION’

The letter sent to the schools also directed their managements “not to resort to removal of any teacher or reduction in the monthly salary or total emoluments of teaching/non-teaching staff.” It also said that the schools shall endeavour to impart online/distance learning so that education is not adversely impacted due to the present or future lockdowns imposed due to the coronavirus.

Those schools that have provided or are providing online education during the period of lockdown may charge tuition fee only, the letter read.

