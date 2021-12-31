e-paper
Private schools in Shimla told to charge only tuition fee

The decision was taken in a meeting held recently with the management of private schools.

cities Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
         

The state government on Thursday ordered 23 private schools in Shimla to charge only tuition fees this year in view of the losses suffered by parents owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The decision has been taken in a meeting held recently with the management of private schools.

The meeting was chaired by director higher education Amarjeet Sharma in which all the management of these schools has agreed to collect only tuition fees.

He has also instructed the schools not to send a warning message to parents who have not paid fees during the lockdown period.

Sharma said that strict action will be taken against private schools that violate these orders.

Parents have been demanding the state government to ask private schools to charge only tuition fees which have invited various protests in the past.

