Process started to draw up Ghaziabad’s Master Plan-2041

Ghaziabad: The process for preparation of Master Plan-2041 for Ghaziabad has begun with the Centre selecting an agency, officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said Tuesday.

According to officials, Ghaziabad is among 61 cities in the state which have been identified under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. They added that individual plans for Loni, Modinagar-Muradnagar have already been prepared during the past years and will be made a part of the new plan. Ghaziabad’s 2021 Master Plan got approved in 2005 and is currently being used for the city’s development.

“The Centre has selected an agency and recommended it to the state government. We have paid the agency a fee of ₹4.5 lakh, while the Centre will pay ₹1 crore. The new plan has to be prepared before the end of the current plan, which is valid till 2021,” Asheesh Shivpuri, authority’s chief architect & town planner, said.

Sources from the NCR Planning Cell said the plan for the city will be for 10 years while the regional plan for the NCR is also under preparation and will be till 2041. They added that the Master Plan preparation for Ghaziabad is taken up by the urban planning department of the state along with the chief town & country planner.

“As part of the process, the selected agency will procure GIS based maps from the National Remote Sensing Agency, Hyderabad, and the mapping will have about 16 layers through which only roads, water bodies, residential area, railway stations, commercial and residential area, etc can be viewed,” Shivpuri said.

“The new plan will also comprise areas of Loni and Modinagar-Muradnagar which had their independent plans prepared. Once the plan is prepared, it will be thrown open for objections/suggestions and these will be taken to the GDA board for approval before sending it for a clearance from the state government and the NCR Planning Board,” he said.

According to officials, the plans lay out the macro level land usage of the entire city in terms of mandatory 15% green areas, 40-42% residential areas, 20-25% transport infrastructure, 2-3% of water bodies, 4-5% land for commercial development, among others.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 21:24 IST