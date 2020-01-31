Project-hit in elevated rail project to get permanent home: Shinde

cities

Updated: Jan 31, 2020 01:10 IST

Thane The Kalwa-Airoli elevated railway corridor might get a boost with the rehabilitation issue being resolved. Urban development minister Eknath Shinde has announced that permanent homes will be allotted to 2,100 people, who will be affected in the project.

Shinde said, “We have decided to permanently shift the 2,100 people to MMRDA rental homes in Thane. Till now, there was no housing stock to rehabilitate the people. With the rehabilitation problem solved, the project can now move forward.”

The 8-km corridor will ease traffic on Thane railway station as commuters beyond Thane travelling towards Navi Mumbai can use this line instead of trans-harbour from Thane.

Shinde said the allotment of the houses should be taken up immediately to speed up the project.

The Kalwa-Airoli corridor, implemented by Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) was stuck over rehabilitation of 2,100 encroachers. The foundation stone for the project was laid in December 2016.

The work on the Digha station is underway. However, the laying of the elevated track can begin only after removing the encroachments.

The total corridor is 8 km, out of which, the elevated corridor is 3.2km between Airoli and Kalwa passing through Digha.

Digha will be a new station and Kalwa will have an elevated station.

People from Dombivli, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar, Karjat and Kasara lines have to get down at Thane station to go to Navi Mumbai. With the new corridor, they will have a direct and seamless connectivity to Navi Mumbai.

Around a lakh of people from Kalyan, Dombivli, Badlapur and Ambernath board trains from Thane. This crowd will be shifted to the new elevated station at Kalwa.