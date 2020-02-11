Property tax: Panchkula MC serves sealing notice to 2 hotels

cities

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 01:07 IST

The Panchkula municipal corporation has served sealing notices to two Sector 10 hotels for not paying property tax.

The notices, issued under Section 130 of the Municipal Act, give three days time to KC Crossroads hotel and Western Court hotel to respond, or they will be sealed.

Confirming the development, MC commissioner Sumedha Kataria, said, “The hotels were given two opportunities to submit property tax. After a lack of response, this notice has been given. They have not responded to these notices, too.”

KC Crossroads and Western Court owe around ₹36 lakh and ₹75 lakh in tax, respectively, Kataria said.

Both hotels were earlier given a notice under Section 104 to deposit tax on their own, after which they were given time for personal hearing, but the hotel managers showed no interest. Now under the final notice, if property tax is not paid in three days, the hotels will be sealed.

The Panchkula MC has prepared a list of property tax defaulters, who are being served notices. Those who don’t pay up, their institutions will be sealed. The process of giving notice for sealing has already started.

MC is to recover ₹147 crore from property tax defaulters. Many government offices have also not submitted property tax. The MC has issued property tax bills to more than 1.1 lakh households. The list of defaulters includes big hotels, restaurants, schools and several government establishments. Excluding government defaulters, the number of property tax defaulters amounts to 18,446 .

Sources said the civic body has to recover around ₹20 crore from power utility while the revenue department owes the MC more than ₹25 crore in stamp duty. As per officials, the revenue department has to give 2% share of the stamp duty to the MC.