Protest erupts in Hyderabad after Goddess Durga idol partially damaged

A protest broke out in Hyderabad on Friday after the idol of Goddess Durga was partially damaged by unidentified miscreants at a Durga Puja pandal. The incident, which occurred at Nampally Exhibition Grounds within the Begum Bazar police station limits, has sparked tensions in the area. People stage protest at Nampally’s main road over the damage to goddess Durga idol.(ANI/video screengrab)

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Abids) A Chandrasekhar, one of the hands of the idol was damaged by unknown persons during the early hours of Friday.

"We launched the investigation and CCTV footage is being verified," the official said.

The idol has since been restored, and worship continues at the pandal.

The act of vandalism led to an outcry among devotees, who staged a protest, blocking the main road in Nampally.

BJP leader Madhavi Latha, who visited the site, condemned the act, warning that Hindus would retaliate against repeated attacks on their places of worship.

"It is time for all Hindus to retaliate for whatever vandalisations are happening. Probably they are thinking that they are going to break us up. But they are uniting us by doing such things again and again. I warn them," she said.

The Begum Bazar police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.