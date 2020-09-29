e-paper
Home / Cities / Protesters booked for using drone camera at Ludhiana mini-secretariat

Protesters booked for using drone camera at Ludhiana mini-secretariat

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had previously banned the use of drone cameras in the city, citing their misuse by anti-social elements.

cities Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Protesting at the mini-secretariat on Monday in favour of their demands, members of the Punjab Sound DJ Light and Bhangra Groups Association have landed in trouble for filming the protest using a drone camera.

Head constable Gurdeep Singh, who lodged the FIR, said the protesters were clicking photographs and recording the protest on video using a drone camera at the mini-secretariat, which was a high-security zone. Besides, they were not wearing face masks or adhering to social distancing norms.

Therefore, the members were booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 (1) B of the Disaster Management Act.

Use of drones for any event requires prior registration at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's online portal – Digital Sky Platform.

Use of drones for any event requires prior registration at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s online portal – Digital Sky Platform.

