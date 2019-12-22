Protests, net shutdown hit business activity

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 17:42 IST

Lucknow With Christmas round the corner, gloom weighs down heavily on business in sensitive areas of the city. Small shopkeepers are feeling the pinch of disturbed law and order in wake of anti-CAA protests and shutdown of mobile internet services.

Online trade, including food delivery services, is also affected as companies like Zomato and Online Kaka are sending food to only peaceful areas.

“Trade is expected to pick up with normalcy returning to the city,” said Sandeep Bansal of Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

Kishan Chand Bhambwani of Hazratganj Traders’ Association said, “After vandalism at Parivartan Chowk, footfall in the market area has reduced by 70%. Sales in Hazratganj have been hit. At the moment, we are not having the kind of sale, which we used to enjoy during this season in previous years.”

“However, today the crowd is looking better,” said Bhambwani.

“Even hotels and eateries in Ganj are witnessing 70% lesser crowd because of Thursday’s vandalism. The protestors came running and shouting. We downed shutters and ran for cover…the police were not seen anywhere when they were on the rampage,” said an eatery owner.

Suresh Chablani, secretary of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal and Nazirabad Vyapar Mandal, said: “Nazirabad market was closed for two days and this was a big loss. On Sunday also, we are not feeling safe but have to open shops to earn some money for the family. I hope the situation normalises soon.”

Bilal Arshad, owner of Online Kaka, said: “Online trade, especially food delivery, has been reduced by 75%. The reason could be suspension of mobile Internet and closure of many outlets due to the disturbance since Thursday. At many places chefs and support staff didn’t turn up due to law and order problem in the city.”

He added, “I hope business picks up from Monday, as normalcy has returned.”