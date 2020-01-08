Provide immediate medical aid to Bhim Army chief: Court to Tihar

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:40 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday directed the Tihar jail authorities to give immediate medical aid to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad after his counsel moved an application before the court seeking medical treatment for his client.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Arul Verma adjourned the matter for Thursday 2pm after the investigating officer of the Daryaganj police station failed to produce the medical reports from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Azad, through his counsel Mahmood Pracha, had moved the court seeking medical treatment stating that he was suffering from a blood thickening disease, “polycythemia”, and every week or 10 days, when the blood becomes thick, it is let out from the body in a process known as “phlebotomy”. The application also added that if the blood is not taken out, it might result in the patient suffering a cardiac arrest.

Azad was arrested on December 21, 2019, in connection with the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and has been lodged in the Tihar jail since then.

On Sunday, Azad’s doctor had said his patient is not well and needed immediate medical assistance, which was allegedly being denied by jail authorities.

On Wednesday, the doctor from the jail gave his report to the court. The judge asked that a copy of the report be also given to the counsel for the accused.

However, Pracha said he had met his client who complained of breathlessness. He also said Azad’s hands were swollen. Following this, the court asked the Tihar jail authorities to provide necessary medical treatment and posted the matter to Thursday. It also directed the investigating officer to submit the medial reports from AIIMS.

Meanwhile, another city court will continue hearing the bail applications of the 15 arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the Daryaganj violence. The court, in a brief hearing Wednesday, had expressed displeasure and said people have the right to protest. The matter would be now heard Thursday.