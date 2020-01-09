e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / Cities / PSEB to conduct practical test for English

PSEB to conduct practical test for English

The board has uploaded practice sheets and audio clips for the test on its website www.pseb.ac.in along with complete details of the test

cities Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, MOHALI
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct practical test for English language for Classes 8, 10 and 12 in the final examination from the current session (2019-20).

As per a statement issued by Baldev Sachdeva, vice-chairman of the board, the test has been named ‘listening and speaking skill testing’.

An internal evaluation will be made out of 10 marks for Classes 10 and 12 under ‘continuous and comprehensive evaluation’ (CCE) module and for Class 8, the evaluation will be made out of separate 10 marks earmarked for practical.

The board has uploaded practice sheets and audio clips for the test on its website www.pseb.ac.in along with complete details of the test.

The test will contain 10 questions, of which six will relate to ‘listening skill’ and four to ‘speaking skill’. Students will be provided a practice sheet containing 10 questions. They will answer six of these on the basis of an ‘audio clip’. For the speaking test, students will speak four sentences on the basis of ‘picture and cue words’ provided in the practice sheet.

top news
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
Iran ‘accidentally’ shot down Ukraine plane, killing 176 on board: US officials
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
In rare visit, top Indian army commander in China’s Xinjiang that borders PoK
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
British lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
In open letter, 100 retired civil servants rebut Centre on NPR-NRC-CAA link
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
Japan world’s most powerful passport, Pak 4th worst. This is where India stands
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
On being member of tukde-tukde gang, Kanhaiya Kumar’s comeback
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
Ganguly posts ‘training’ photo, Tendulkar hilariously trolls him
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
‘3-engine’ governance, ‘nationalism vs anarchy’: Javadekar on BJP’s Delhi poll pitch
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities