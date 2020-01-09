PSEB to conduct practical test for English

cities

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 23:01 IST

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will conduct practical test for English language for Classes 8, 10 and 12 in the final examination from the current session (2019-20).

As per a statement issued by Baldev Sachdeva, vice-chairman of the board, the test has been named ‘listening and speaking skill testing’.

An internal evaluation will be made out of 10 marks for Classes 10 and 12 under ‘continuous and comprehensive evaluation’ (CCE) module and for Class 8, the evaluation will be made out of separate 10 marks earmarked for practical.

The board has uploaded practice sheets and audio clips for the test on its website www.pseb.ac.in along with complete details of the test.

The test will contain 10 questions, of which six will relate to ‘listening skill’ and four to ‘speaking skill’. Students will be provided a practice sheet containing 10 questions. They will answer six of these on the basis of an ‘audio clip’. For the speaking test, students will speak four sentences on the basis of ‘picture and cue words’ provided in the practice sheet.