PSPCL starts infrastructure upgrade to cut power outages during summer

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 23:06 IST

With an aim to minimise power outages in summers during the paddy season, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) central zone has started the infrastructure upgradation work.

The Ludhiana (East), Ludhiana (West), Khanna, and Suburban Circle areas fall under the PSPCL central zone.

The department has shortlisted about 27 works that they are aiming to complete before the paddy season starts June. The completion of some works including the 66 KV line from Kup Kalan to Ahmedgarh, the third circuit of 66 KV line from Sahnewal to Kangalwal, the 66 KV Malerkotla-Maloud line, 66 KV Latala-Ahmedgarh line, the 66 KV line from Ladowal to GT Road, 66 KV Kharar to Badaili Ala Singh line, 220 KV substation work at Ferozepur Road, and the augmentation of GT Road substation from 66 KV to 220 KV, is in progress.

“We have already started important works to ensure that our commercial, domestic and industrial consumers face least outages when the power consumption is high,” he said.

Last paddy season, the PSPCL witnessed a 84.14% hike in power demand as compared to 2018 due to delay in monsoons.

Request for filling up posts in sub-divisional offices

Besides, last week, the PSPCL central zone had also sent a request to the Patiala headquarters for filling up the post of 13 revenue accountant (RAs), 165 LDCs, 106 upper-division clerks, 217 assistant linemen and 17 SDOs for various sub-division offices in the central zone. In the 19 divisions of the central zone, there are 76 sub-divisional offices.

“The government has made recruitments for the posts of LDCs, SDOs and assistant linemen. Since last summers, we have received complaints from our sub-divisional offices about consumers facing billing problems due to branches not having enough staff. So we have sent a request to the department to provide us sufficient staff from the recent recruitment carried out by the department,” said PSPCL central zone engineer-in-chief DPS Grewal.