PSPCL suspends two engineers for graft

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:29 IST

Patiala Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has suspended two engineers for corruption.

In the first case, an inquiry that the enforcement wing conducted found that assistant engineer Satinder Singh, posted at Machhiwara subdivision, took a bribe of ₹85,000 to increase load, install a transformer and release of agriculture pumpset connection.

In the same case, junior engineer Preet Singh has been issued a show-cause notice and was also transferred outside the South Zone for tarnishing PSPCL’s image.

In the second case, assistant executive engineer Mohammad Rashid, posted at Grid Construction & Maintenance, Ludhiana, was found to have indulged in tampering of records and causing financial loss to the corporation. PSPCL chief managing director Baldev Singh Sran said the utility will not tolerate mistreating of consumers and corrupt practices.