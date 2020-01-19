PSPCL to install smart meters to check power theft, inflated bills

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 23:04 IST

Following the directives of Punjab State Electricity Regularity Commission, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has decided to install smart meters across the state to do away with power theft, meter tampering and inflated bills. The move will also cut down the PSPCL’s defaulters’ list.

The smart meter minimises human intervention in metering, billing and collection process and helps in reducing theft by identifying loss pockets. It requires a two-way communication network, control centre equipment and software applications that enable near real-time gathering and transfer of energy usage information.

The PSPCL’s move is in line with the Union ministry of power plan to convert all electricity meters into smart ones by 2022.

Three private companies have given samples of smart meters which are being tested. It will take a couple of months following which the procurement process will begin, said a PSPCL official, not wanting to be quoted.

He said as of now, testing of three-phase smart meters (to be installed where load is more 7 kW) is under way. The power corporation is yet to get samples of single-phase (to be installed where load is less than 7 kW) meters.

Officials say the billing data provided by smart meters will be accessed on a mobile phone app for consumer. The app will be linked to the PSPCL control centre too.

Smart metering will empower consumers with tools to help them conserve energy and plan their electricity usage in an efficient and optimum manner, said an official.

Deputy chief engineer (metering), PSPCL (north zone) Rajesh Kumar Bharadwaj said the smart meters can be managed from the control room. “We can disconnect the power connection of a defaulter from the control room without going at the site physically. There is a system for consumers that they can switch from post-paid smart meter to prepaid ones or vice-versa by sending a request to the PSPCL, Bharadwaj said.

PSPCL north zone, engineer-in-chief, Gopal Sharma said the planning process of the smart meters is underway. Talking about benefit of smart meters, Sharma said: “We will first install smart meters at government offices as departments are on top of the defaulters’ list.”

PSPCL chief engineer (metering) KP Singh Sekhon said it will curb power theft and pilferage as smart meters are tamper-proof. In case, any one tries to tamper with the smart device, it will be detected immediately.

A senior official privy to the development said smart pre-paid or post-paid meters will help to tighten the noose around defaulters, especially government departments as the PSPCL has to recover crores of rupees as power bills from them.

“The PSPCL will get money instantly and will not have to wait for monthly bills in the smart prepaid meters as it works like mobile phones bills. It will reduce to power theft across the state, especially in the border districts,” added a senior official.