PUNBUS contractual employees lodge complaint with state dept against contractor

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 23:47 IST

Targeting the contractor currently handling the operation and maintenance work of the Ludhiana Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), the PUNBUS contractual workers’ union filed a complaint with the state transport commissioner, highlighting discrepancies in the operations and the lack of facilities.

In the letter to the state transport commissioner, Dilraj Singh, the union criticised the contractors for having failed to fulfil all the conditions as per the agreement. The government had granted the ISBT contract to M/S LRY Labour Contractor for five years on May 1, 2018.

The complaint letter mentions several violations including lack of sanitation, dysfunctional water coolers, unauthorised vendors at the entry point of the bus stand, dysfunctional streetlights, non functional AC in the waiting room, encroachment carried out by shops, among others.

The union also mentioned in the letter that the contractor let private bus operators wash their buses inside the ISBT area which is a violation of the agreement.

“We demand that the transport department takes strict action against the contractor for having failed to fulfil the terms and condition of the agreement,” said Shamsher Singh Dhillon, president of the union.

LIFTS NOT FUNCTIONAL FROM OVER A YEAR

The union in its letter also complained that the lift that was used by the public, largely by senior citizens, to move from ISBT main bus point to the minibus stand areas, was lying dysfunctional for over a year now.

“For senior citizens suffering from joint or back pain, it takes at least 15 minutes to move from one point of the bus stand to another. If a facility is made for the public, why is it not being put to use? The contractor must be held accountable for that,” said general secretary of the union.

“I have received the letter. I have already marked an inquiry on the same to transport manager Sukhjeet Singh Grewal,” said Inderjit Singh Chawla, general manager Punjab Roadways, Ludhiana depot.

Ravinder Singh, manager of LRY Labour Contractor could not be reached for comments.

