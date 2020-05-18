e-paper
Home / Cities / Pune admin claims 80,000 migrant workers repatriated

Pune admin claims 80,000 migrant workers repatriated

cities Updated: May 18, 2020 19:35 IST
PUNE The Pune District administration has facilitated the journey of at least 80,000 migrant workers returning to their home towns, via train or public transport buses.

The administration has arranged for 18 more trains in the next two days to send people back to their respective states, said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram, on Monday.

According to estimates, there are at least 30,000 to 35,000 migrants are still stranded in Pune district, though some have changed their minds about leaving, after a relaxation in curbs allowed industries and construction sites to resume work.

The administration has so far arranged for 35 trains, out of a total of 65 trains proposed for the district.

“We have so far sent 80,000 migrants, but with industries started on a large scale and the district administration taking care of food and shelter, we would like workers to stay back here,” said Ram.

According to the district collector, there are still some migrants awaiting the return journey. “They are mostly from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Migrants from Madhya Pradesh have mostly returned home and there’s not much of a crowd left here among those wanting to return,” said Ram.

According to Ram, most industries in the rural parts of Pune district have resumed operations while many in Pimpri-Chinchwad have also restarted with 33 per cent staff.

The collector said that after allowing sub-registrar offices to restart in rural parts, the administration will implement the same order in the city so people can register their properties.

“We are restarting land registration offices in Pune city also, with not more than five staffers inside the office,” said Ram, adding that there may be consideration about allowing some sports activity without spectators after a detailed order from the state government.

