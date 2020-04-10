e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Pune APMC sub-markets shut down due to over-crowding

Pune APMC sub-markets shut down due to over-crowding

cities Updated: Apr 10, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune has decided to close all its submarkets located at Moshi, Pimpri, Khadki and Uttamnagar, from Saturday (April 11).

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar instructed the APMC administrator to close the sub markets, according to APMC administrator B J Deshmukh, who said, “APMC closed the main market located at Gultekadi market Yard from Friday, as PMC had already sealed the surrounding area. Retail traders rushed to the sub-markets. Given the crowds there now, the divisional commissioner instructed us to close all the sub- markets.”

The administration claims there is sufficient supply of onions, potatoes, garlic and fruits.

“It is better to manage instead of rushing to the market. Direct supply from farmers will continue,” Deshmukh said.

top news
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
Army retaliates to Pak shelling, aims at terror launch pads across LoC
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
An unfair, unworkable testing model | HT Editorial
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
3 more Delhi areas under Covid-19 hard lockdown over Tablighi Jamaat cases
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
LIVE| Portugal may extend coronavirus lockdown till May 1
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
Google asked to pay news publishers: Here’s what happened
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
‘It was tough’: When Joginder Sharma was ‘scared’ during COVID-19 duty
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
Timeless Bugatti, literally: $280,000 watch gets a functioning W16 engine inside
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
‘Didn’t go home for 7 days’: Bhilwara collector on ruthless Covid-19 battle
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities