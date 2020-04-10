Pune APMC sub-markets shut down due to over-crowding

cities

PUNE: The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Pune has decided to close all its submarkets located at Moshi, Pimpri, Khadki and Uttamnagar, from Saturday (April 11).

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar instructed the APMC administrator to close the sub markets, according to APMC administrator B J Deshmukh, who said, “APMC closed the main market located at Gultekadi market Yard from Friday, as PMC had already sealed the surrounding area. Retail traders rushed to the sub-markets. Given the crowds there now, the divisional commissioner instructed us to close all the sub- markets.”

The administration claims there is sufficient supply of onions, potatoes, garlic and fruits.

“It is better to manage instead of rushing to the market. Direct supply from farmers will continue,” Deshmukh said.