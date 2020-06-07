Pune barbers threaten protest if not allowed to open salons

cities

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 19:38 IST

PUNE The members of the Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal in Pimpri-Chinchwad, an apex body of barbers in the state, has decided to protest if the government fails to revoke the lockdown which bars opening of salons.

The lockdown is in place since March 2020 to contain the spread of Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection.

“We are in talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi government regarding our woes and we have put our demands in front of them. We have asked them to provide us with financial help so we can pay rent and electric bills of our shops, also we should be allowed to open the shops from Monday, otherwise, we will opt for intense protest,” said Ganesh Walunjkar, working president of Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal.

The Mahamandal takes care of at least nine lakh salon operators across the state.

Pimpri and Chinchwad Municipal Commission had allowed barbers to open their shops, but the order was reversed with state government imposing ban across the state.

Guddu Shaikh, who works at the Raj hair parlour, Thergaon, “I have three daughters, one is just one-year-old. Due to the lockdown, the parlour is closed for more than two months now. I have almost used up all my savings. If the parlour does not open soon I will have to look for other work options.”

“There are 4,500 salons in PCMC which includes unisex salons, while 1,500 ladies beauty parlours. The lockdown has impacted us severely and the government should support us during these testing times,” said Walunjkar.

“We are ready to follow guidelines set by the government, but we must be allowed to start our business,” added Walunjkar.

Price hike in pipeline

Maharashtra Nabhik Mahamandal is planning to hike the charges for services at salons. The sole purpose of the price hike is to provide precautionary measures for the customers at the salons, according to the association members.

“We have planned to provide complete kit to customers which include disposal towel, blade, napkin and scissors. All the used material will be disposed and fresh kit will be used for every new customer,” added Walunjkar.

We will be cleaning the salon every two hours with disinfectant, he added.