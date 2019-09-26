Pune-bound carriageway of Expressway closed for 2 hours on Friday

cities

Sep 26, 2019

Navi Mumbai The Pune-bound carriageway of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be shut from noon to 2 pm on Friday, due works undertaken by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Cars and other passenger vehicles going towards Pune from Mumbai will be diverted via the Kalamboli and Uran bypass road. Heavy vehicles, on the other hand, will have to halt till the road is re-opened at 2 pm, a senior MSRDC officer said.

MSRDC is erecting overhead structures (gantry) on the highway. It is also putting up signboards and video messages for the convenience of motorists.

The official said, “On Friday one such gantry will be erected at Chikle village in Raigad district, seven kilometers from Panvel city. Hence, we have asked the state highway traffic officials to block one carriageway for two hours.”

diverted at the Kalamboli circle. After that the vehicles will enter the Expressway at Khalapur via Uran bypass road, Palaspe Phata, Kon village and Shedung Phata.

Subhash Pujari, assistant inspector from state highway traffic said, “There will be no such blockade on the Mumbai-bound carriageway. Cehicles coming towards Mumbai from Pune will be able use the Expressway without any hindrance.”

The police have arranged for bandobast to handle the traffic during the diversion.

Pujari said, “Apart from officials from the state highway traffic, officials of Raigad and Navi Mumbai police will be deployed at all crucial junctions to manage the traffic. All precautions will be taken to avoid traffic jam both the on the Expressway.”

