Pune Connect goes ‘live’ at the Hyatt on Saturday

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:15 IST

PUNE Pune Connect kicksoff on Saturday at the Hyatt in Pune. In its eighth edition, the one-day event brings together an entire tech ecosystem: startups, investors, academia, incubators, and companies, on a single platform, to pitch, gun and network.

Says Vidhyadhar Purandare, vice-president, Software Exporters Association of Pune (SEAP), “We have received 80 nominations for the awards that we give out at the event. After jury selections, 20 will present work and then five will receive awards. This year we also have special awards in new categories – technology, research, and industry-academia relationship.”

Says Purandare, “Omkar Rai will speak on ‘Digital transformation for India’s growth’. This will deal with the impact of technology on real estate and how technology will impact the culture of organisations.”

Raja Jamaladaka of Boeing Research will shed light on how to master human intelligence to get ready for artificial intelligence.

A panel discussion on connected mobility and a session on how companies can embed diversity and gender inclusion in their work culture are some of the sessions to watch for.

Percussionist Taufeeq Quereshi will demonstrate his “Innovations in Rhythm”, after which the award winners will be announced.

In Purandare’s words, “It’s an event no startup can afford to miss.”

Quick Heal Technologies wins Nasscom excellence award

PUNE Cybersecurity company Quick Heal Technologies has been recognised as the ‘Cyber Security Product Pioneer in India’ by Nasscom’s Data Security Council of India (DSCI) at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2019.

Data Security Council of India (DSCI) is a not-for-profit industry body that is committed to making cyberspace safe by establishing best practices, standards and initiatives in cybersecurity and privacy in India. The DSCI Excellence Awards is a recognition of individuals, corporate organisations and cybersecurity companies addressing real digital risks, building resilience and creating a conducive environment for doing business.

Kailash Katkar, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Quick Heal, said, “To be recognised as a cybersecurity pioneer by an industry leader such as DSCI is a moment of great pride for us.”