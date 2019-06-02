Pune duo reinvent old health tactics to fit modern lives

Using bronze, known as kansa in Hindi, recognised in India as a healing metal, two mechanical engineers have started a ‘Kansa Thali’ foot massage centre in Pune.

The smooth metal heats up as it is foot massaged and gives relief to people suffering from various physical ailments, including excessive body heat. The metal has been used for centuries to relieve stress, enhance health and increase energy.

Prashant Dhamdhere and Prakash Bhagwat improvised on an old Maharashtrian Ayurvedic treatment.

“After completing our engineering, we wanted to start our own business. We learnt about the ‘Kansa Thali’ massage, a traditional massage done with the help of bronze bowls to the feet of a person. In today’s day and age, nobody has the time to sit and scrub brass bowls onto their feet. Therefore, we decided to mechanise the procedure. After various experiments and understanding the technique behind the massage treatment, we developed the ‘Kansa Thali’ foot massage automatic machines,” said Bhagwat.

The first massage centre started near Pune Vidyarthi Griha School in Sadashiv peth in February this year. The duo has given out 14 franchisee centres across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. The rates for a 10-minute massage using coconut oil are Rs 30 and Rs 50 with ghee. The centres that are open from 8am to 10pm witnesses a huge range of clients. People wait in line to get their chance.

Talking about the benefits, Dhamdhere said, “Kansa Thali massage if done on regular basis helps in reducing stress and anxiety levels, promotes sleep and cures insomnia, helps detoxify internal organs, improves blood circulation and digestion, heals cracked feet, induces sound sleep, restores and balances the body’s innate energy.”

People who have been taking the massage on a regular basis have reported to have felt a change in them. Aniket Vairagi, a youth who has been take the massage for 10 days, said, “I had an excessive body heat problem causing digestive issues, but after starting the Kansa foot massage I have been feeling better. I will be continuing it for a few more days and have suggested to my friends and family members also who face health issues.”

Alka Nandkishore Kadam, another client at the massage centre, said, “It’s an effective massage therapy which we cannot do at home due to our busy schedules. It definitely has had a good impact on my body and mind as well. I plan to continue the massage therapy.”

The benefits of the Kansa Thali massage are

fall in stress and anxiety levels

promotes sleep and cures insomnia

helps detoxify internal organs

improves blood circulation

improves digestion

heals cracked feet

