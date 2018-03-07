Pune Girls to attempt a record in Martial Arts on Women's Day

Vaishnavi Mandekar (18) and Asmita Joshi (19), both Black belt karate champions, are all set to perform a rare feat of strength and muscle control under the guidance of their martial arts instructor Shihan Vikram Marathe at Nehru Memorial Hall on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8.

"Vaishnavi will be sandwiched between two wooden beds of nails which will be six inch long and on top of her will be her friend Asmita who will be sandwiched between a bed of nails and Shahabad stone slabs. These slabs will be broken on their chest and each girl will be supporting around 1000 kgs on her chest. These slabs will be broken by me with a 18lbs hammer," says Marathe.

The girls have been training for this advanced feat for the past six months. It is interesting to note that a similar feat has already been recorded by their colleagues Rutuja Dalvi, Pratharane Kothi, Tanvi Sheth and Jagruti Kantkar in the Limca Book of records for 2016. Mandekar and Joshi are attempting 1000 kgs weight of Shahabad stone slabs in a record time of 15 minutes. The feat will be performed under medical observation of doctors from Surya Sahyadri Hospital at Nehru Memorial Hall, Camp at 11 am on 8 March.