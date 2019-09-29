Pune man looks to buy second hand car on the internet; duped of ₹1.28 lakh

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:01 IST

A 25-year-old Pune resident was duped of ₹1,28,100 while attempting to purchase a car on the internet.

The victim has been identified as Tejindersingh Kawaljeetsingh Arora, 25, a resident Kalyaninagar. Arora, who is also the complainant, holds a private job in the city. The case was registered at Yerawada police station on Saturday.

“The victim contacted the accused post seeing an advertisement for a Maruti Swift car on a website selling second-hand goods,” said Ajay Waghmare, police inspector (crime), Yerawada police station who is investigating the case.

“He paid the seller, identified as Isak Patel via multiple transactions. However, when the delivery did not come through, he realised it was a fraud,” said PI Waghmare.

The victim was in constant touch with the accused over email, however, they never met in person. The series of transactions took place between May 7 and September 11, said the police.

The complainant had approached the cyber crime cell of the Pune police who then forwarded the case to Yerawada police station.

A case under Sections 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66(C)(D) of Information Technology (IT) Act has been registered against one person at Yerwada police station.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 18:01 IST