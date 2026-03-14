1 crushed to death as speeding truck rams into 6 vehicles near Navale Bridge

A major road accident occurred near Navale Bridge early Friday morning after a speeding truck lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles, killing one person and injuring several others. The truck allegedly hit six vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, causing a chain collision. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

According to Pune city police, the accident occurred around 6:30am near Narhe, when a truck coming from the Katraj side crashed into vehicles that had slowed down at the signal near the bridge. The truck allegedly hit six vehicles, including two-wheelers and cars, causing a chain collision.

Police said a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Ashpak Hanif Choudhary, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Kondhwa, died in the accident after being crushed under the truck. His body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for an autopsy.

Police attribute the crash to reckless driving. The vehicles damaged in the accident include four cars, a bus, an autorickshaw, a motorcycle, and a truck.

Aasaram Shete, senior police inspector at Narhe police station, said, “The accused driver, Shankar Golaprao Medbane, has been arrested and further investigation is ongoing.”

Police registered a case against the driver for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Following the incident, traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru highway stretch near Navale Bridge was disrupted temporarily as police and emergency teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals.