PUNE: The Kothrud police on Thursday registered a case against gangster Nilesh Ghaywal, his brother Sachin Ghaywal, and eight others for allegedly seizing control of 10 flats in a privately-owned building as part of an extortion racket. The case involves serious charges including criminal intimidation, unlawful possession and illegal possession of firearms. 10 Kothrud flats seized at gunpoint, Ghaywal brothers booked

According to the complaint lodged by the building owner, the accused identified as Nilesh Ghaywal, Sachin Ghaywal, Bapu Kadam, Omkar alias Chikya Phatak, Manish Mathwad, Sagar Chaudhary, Mauli Tonde, Nilesh Sharma, and five to seven other unidentified individuals illegally entered the premises and took control of the flats between June 2018 and May 2025.

The complainant alleged that Nilesh Ghaywal held a pistol to his head and issued threats before taking possession of the flats. The complainant further alleged that Bapu Kadam collected rent from the tenants and handed it over to Nilesh Ghaywal.

As of Thursday, October 9, no arrests have been made in connection with the case. The investigation is currently being led by police sub-inspector (PSI) Satish Chavan under the supervision of assistant police inspector (API) Ravindra Alekar.

Meanwhile, Sachin Ghaywal’s name has been in the news over a controversial gun licence. It has emerged that the weapon licence was issued to him following approval from minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam. The development triggered widespread criticism prompting a public clarification from Kadam. The extortion case against Sachin Ghaywal was filed shortly after the controversy around the licence came to light.