10 police aspirants booked for submitting fake certificates

Pune: The Pune city police have registered first information reports (FIRs) against ten people who had applied for the position of police constables in the Pune Rural Police force. They have been accused of submitting project-affected certificates obtained either fraudulently or even forged ones during the recruitment process. They have been accused of submitting project-affected certificates obtained either fraudulently or even forged ones during the recruitment process (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sominath Sudhakar Kanthale from Shirur, Ajay Babruwan Jarak from Madha in Solapur district, Akshay Balasaheb Badade from Haveli, Dinesh Arjun Kambale from Beed, Rajesh Ramesh Dhule from Nanded, Amol Vitthal Garake from Nanded, Drupad Pralhad Khorade from Nanded, Govind Bhaktarj Mitke from Nanded, Asaram Balasaheb Chaure from Kej in Beed district and Hemant Vitthal Nikam from Haveli in Pune district.

Yuvraj Maruti Mohite, deputy commissioner of police (Pune Rural), who filed the complaint, said, “We noticed that many aspirants who hailed from Satara, Solapur and Nanded submitted project-affected certificates of Beed district. We approached the Beed collector for validation of documents and found that it was fake. It is disheartening to see that some applicants resort to dishonest means to secure a position.”

The accused could now legal consequences, as producing fake certificates is considered a criminal offense in India.

Chatuhshrungi Police Station has filed a case under Sections 419, 420, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC and assistant police inspector Sambhaji Gurav is investigating the case.

