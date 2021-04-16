100 oxygen beds to be made available at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch in Pune

PUNE Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate is being converted into a 100-bed Covid facility in the light of the surge in cases, said, civic officials.

Ganesh Kala Krida was earlier an open theatre that was erected for organising the Ganesh festival. Later, it was converted into a closed auditorium. It is in the heart of the city and has enough parking facilities.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with the help of private doctors has erected the Covid facility in the basement of the auditorium.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said, “Dr Rutuparna Shinde and his team came forward to run this facility. The civic body is looking after the infrastructure work like erecting toilets and laying oxygen pipelines. Beds and other medical equipment would be available under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund.”

Aba Bagul, Congress leader, said, “Ganesh Kala Krida Manch will be converted into a Covid facility to treat patients during this pandemic. Amid a shortage in oxygen beds, Dr Shinde and their team came forward and decided to join hands with the civic body for this initiative.”

Bagul said, “At least 100 oxygen beds will be made available at this facility. A team of expert doctors and medical staff will be employed here. The work of installing oxygen pipeline and toilets is in progress.”

Mohol said, “In the next four to five days, we are expecting to start admissions at this facility.”

Meanwhile, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar also visited the auditorium and checked the progress of the work.