1,000 new personnel to join Pune Police force: Chandrakant Patil

At least 1,000 of the 20,000 candidates currently undergoing training after being selected in the state police recruitment drive will soon be inducted into the Pune Police force, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil announced on Sunday. Patil emphasised the need for joint efforts by citizens, elected representatives, and police to maintain law and order and manage traffic congestion. (HT FILE)

He was speaking at the inauguration of the new Anandnagar Police Chowky building at Vitthalwadi on Sinhagad Road, constructed using the MLA funds of Minister of State for Urban Development Madhuri Misal.

The event was attended by Misal, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar, and additional commissioner Rajesh Bansode among others.

Kumar said the home department has approved seven new police stations for Pune and sanctioned significant funds for CCTV surveillance systems. “We are also augmenting manpower, and this will strengthen the Pune police’s ability to meet citizens’ expectations and uphold law and order,” he said.

“The population of the city is rising, and so is the number of vehicles. These are not in our control, but we must work together to ensure law and order and smooth traffic movement,” he said.

Misal said that until recently, the Pune city police limits ended near Rajaram Bridge, and residents of that area had to approach the Haveli police station under the rural police jurisdiction. “To address this inconvenience, we extended the city police limits and initiated the construction of a new police station and chowky on two reserved plots. While the police chowky has been inaugurated today, the police station will be completed in the next two months,” she added.

Cyber cell planned

Misal said that the newly inaugurated chowky is spacious and centrally located, with separate rest areas for male and female staff. “A dedicated cyber unit has also been set up here for registering cyber crime complaints related to Sinhagad Road police station. We will be requesting Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis to upgrade this facility into an independent cyber police station,” she said.