Home / Cities / Pune News / 1,000 students complete UGC mandated course on research and publication ethics

1,000 students complete UGC mandated course on research and publication ethics

pune news
Published on Feb 13, 2023 10:13 PM IST

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU prof Nitin Karamalkar and former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission prof Bhushan Patwardhan inaugurated the first batch

The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics. (HT PHOTO)
The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

At least 1,000 PhD students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have completed the course ‘research and publication ethics’ as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics.

As per SPPU administration, this unique course covers philosophy, its nature, different branches, their relation to research, research standards worldwide, tools and techniques for identifying fake publications and periodicals.

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU prof Nitin Karamalkar and former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission prof Bhushan Patwardhan inaugurated the first batch of this course. Since then, this course is being studied in universities all over India.

Prof Shubhada Nagarkar, Head of Centre for Publication Ethics said, “This course started in June 2021 and seven batches have been completed so far. During this period, the students were guided by experts from the university as well as many reputed institutions. Hopefully more students will enrol for this course.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out