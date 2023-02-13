1,000 students complete UGC mandated course on research and publication ethics

At least 1,000 PhD students of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have completed the course ‘research and publication ethics’ as mandated by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The course has been designed by the university’s Centre for Publication Ethics.

As per SPPU administration, this unique course covers philosophy, its nature, different branches, their relation to research, research standards worldwide, tools and techniques for identifying fake publications and periodicals.

Former vice-chancellor of SPPU prof Nitin Karamalkar and former vice-chairman of the University Grants Commission prof Bhushan Patwardhan inaugurated the first batch of this course. Since then, this course is being studied in universities all over India.

Prof Shubhada Nagarkar, Head of Centre for Publication Ethics said, “This course started in June 2021 and seven batches have been completed so far. During this period, the students were guided by experts from the university as well as many reputed institutions. Hopefully more students will enrol for this course.”