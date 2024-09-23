1.20 lakh students take admission to ITIs in Maha

This year, as many as 1.20 lakh students have taken admission to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across Maharashtra and there is high demand for electrical and mechanical trades among others. Admissions will go on till September 30. While 1.20 lakh students have taken admission to various courses at the ITIs, the deadline for admission is September 30. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As per statistics shared by the state technical education department, students have opted for electricians’ courses followed by courses for fitters, welders and diesel mechanics. While 1.20 lakh students have taken admission to various courses at the ITIs, the deadline for admission is September 30.

Applications of 196,048 students have been finalised this year in the online admission process of government and private ITIs. Meritorious students have chosen courses for electrician, diesel mechanic, fitter, welder and wireman. Most of the students who scored over 90% marks in Class 10 have opted for these courses, as per the state technical education directorate.

With 142,341 seats available for admission this academic year, 1.20 lakh students have taken admission in one-year and two-year engineering courses as well as one-year non-engineering subjects’ courses. Students have shown a clear preference for courses such as electrician, fitter, computer operator and programming assistant, diesel mechanic, motor mechanic and electronics machinist.

Kishore Shantane, a student, said, “After completing my Class 10 board exams, I took admission in a private ITI in rural Pune for a diesel mechanic’s course as there are job opportunities with good payment possibilities. After completion of the course, I can get a job immediately to support my family financially.”