12,000 crore new highway proposed to address increasing traffic congestion in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad

In a bid to address increasing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Maharashtra public works department (PWD) has proposed a new, four-lane highway connecting Shirur, Chakan, Talegaon, Shiroli, Karjat, and JNPT (Uran). Spanning around 135 kilometres with the cost estimated to be ₹12,000 crore, the project aims to provide an alternative route for vehicles travelling between Marathwada and Mumbai, significantly reducing the burden on city roads. The proposal is currently under review and awaiting final approval from the state cabinet. The new highway will serve as a direct and faster connection to Mumbai, offering relief to thousands of daily commuters and transporters. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The proposed highway is expected to decongest the heavily used Shikrapur-Chakan-Talegaon-Lonavala corridor, which sees a high volume of traffic due to the presence of major industrial zones in Chakan and Shirur. Frequent bottlenecks on these roads lead to delays, increased transportation costs and logistical inefficiencies. The new highway will serve as a direct and faster connection to Mumbai, offering relief to thousands of daily commuters and transporters.

According to R Y Patil, executive engineer of the PWD, the highway will connect to the National Highway near Vadodara and provide a seamless link to JNPT. The estimated cost of the project includes ₹11,500 crore for land acquisition and ₹8,500 crore for road construction. The highway is planned under the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) model, and will include four lanes, eight bypasses at different villages, and a tunnel at the Khandala ghat section to ensure a smooth road without steep slopes, similar to the Amrutanjan Bridge. Authorities expect the project to reduce nearly 80% of the traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Once the project receives final approval, land acquisition is expected to take one year, followed by two-and-a-half years of construction. The proposal has already been submitted to the State Environment Impact Assessment Committee for environmental clearance and is currently under review by the State Infrastructure Committee, chaired by the chief minister. Officials anticipate final cabinet approval soon, which will pave the way for the project’s execution.

The existing road network forces vehicles travelling from Marathwada to Mumbai to use the congested Shikrapur-Chakan-Talegaon-Lonavala corridor. Heavy industrial traffic from Chakan and Shirur further adds to the congestion, particularly during peak hours. The new highway will provide an alternative route via Shirur, Chakan, Talegaon, Shiroli, Karjat, and JNPT, creating a direct corridor to Mumbai. The planned integration with Panvel and Uran will enhance connectivity to JNPT, one of India’s key trade and logistics hubs.

Beyond reducing congestion, the highway is expected to boost economic growth by improving transport links for industries in Shirur, Talegaon, and Karjat. Agricultural trade in the region will also benefit from better connectivity. By diverting heavy vehicles away from Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the project will not only enhance logistics efficiency but also improve urban traffic flow, reducing travel time for commuters and easing pressure on city roads.

The highway construction is planned in two phases, with the first phase focusing on a 60 kilometres stretch that addresses critical high-traffic sections. The second phase will complete the remaining 75 kilometres ensuring full connectivity between Shirur and JNPT. Authorities believe that once operational, this corridor will serve as a game-changer for transportation, benefitting commuters, businesses, and industries while significantly decongesting Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad’s overburdened roads.