IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / 12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune

PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:31 PM IST

PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday.

According to the police, the child, his mother and his younger brother were present at the flat of Kohinoor Shangrila apartment building in Pimpri when the incident happened around 4pm. The doctors told the police that the child died of lung and chest trauma and internal bleeding.

The child was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital where he was declared dead, according to the police.

The 12-year-old is survived by a younger brother and his parents.

“His father was probably at work when the incident happened. His mother was doing household work and he was playing with his brother. He may have slipped and fell, but we can conclude only after probe,” said assistant inspector RS Pandhare of Pimpri police station who is investigating the case.

The parents of the child were in a state of shock and could not record a statement to the police. Based on the information given by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial hospital, the child’s death was recorded in an accidental death report at Pimpri police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

12-year-old old falls to death from seventh-floor flat in Pune

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:31 PM IST
PUNE: A 12-year-old boy fell to his death while allegedly playing at the balcony of his seventh-floor home in Pimpri on Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:31 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to float fresh tender for cat sterilisation after the last year’s plan did not take off due to the Covid-19 situation
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC garden dept claims loss of 11 cr since lockdown

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The Pune municipal corporation’s garden department is claiming to have sustained losses to the tune of 11 crore, ever since lockdown was first announced in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Residents raise safety issues at BRT bus stations

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
With the Swargate-Katraj BRT corridor finally operational, issues have been raised about safety at bus stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC unearths 42,000 properties, adds 211 crore to revenue corpus

By Nadeem Inamdar, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The property tax department has unearthed 42,000 additional properties which were outside the purview of the tax structure and would now add an additional 211 crore to the PMC revenue corpus every year
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rasne to present PMC budget on March 1st

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Standing committee chairman Hemant Rasne will present the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s annual budget for the year 2021-22 on March 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as water sports complex

By Abhay Khairnar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Minister of state for sports and tourism, Aditi Tatkare, has given an in-principal approval for the development of 61 acres in Lohegaon to be developed as a water sports complex
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Man booked for MCOCA submits fake chemotherapy letter to escape jail time

By Shalaka Shinde, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A man was booked for submitting false documents regarding chemotherapy in order to evade jail time under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and an attempted murder case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Four-month-old infant lands with three illegal guardians before cops intervene

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
A 28-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping a four-month-old infant from a man’s house in Chakan on February 17
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unidentified body found near Dnyaneshwar temple, Alandi

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 09:59 PM IST
An unidentified body of a man was found in an area behind the Sant Dnyaneshwar temple in Alandi inside the jurisdiction of Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is the first time such a post is being created for medical colleges and the decision is being made amid a rise in Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
This is the first time such a post is being created for medical colleges and the decision is being made amid a rise in Covid cases. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Govt medical colleges, hospitals to appoint biomedical engineers

By Steffy Thevar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 04:13 PM IST
Will be responsible to provide technical support in case of any mechanical or electrical problems with critical medical care equipment like ventilators, oxygen supply mechanisms and others. The engineer would also help in installation and other repair works
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Case registered against social media handles backing Marne

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:59 PM IST
A case was registered by Pune police against people who have posted in support of “notorious gangster” Gajanan Marne on social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Infant found abandoned in Kharadi dargah, second incident in a week

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:58 PM IST
The Pune police officials found a five to six months old infant inside a dargah in Kharadi on Monday evening, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Science Day: Pune-based institutions go digital for annual celebrations this year

By Namrata Devikar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:54 PM IST
Around 190 schools from six states which include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu will participate in the science day competition Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) on February 28, 2021
READ FULL STORY
Close
Residents in the suburbs have complained of garbage problems at various locations. (Shankar Narayan)
Residents in the suburbs have complained of garbage problems at various locations. (Shankar Narayan)
pune news

Three officers leading garbage dept exit with health issues

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:39 PM IST
The absence of leadership in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC)’s solid waste management department is adding to the garbage woes of residents
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac