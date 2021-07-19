1,300m stretch of Pune-Ahmednagar road work incomplete for three years

Pune: The Pune-Ahmednagar highway project is incomplete as widening of 1,300 metres of the stretch is stuck for the past three years. Ninety per cent of the plan’s estimated cost of ₹11 crore has already been given to the contractor. Residents and commuters have alleged negligence on the part of authorities in completing the work on time and causing several issues ranging from traffic snarls, accumulation of rainwater, bumpy rides and broken footpaths along the stretch.

The unrepaired section starts from Wagheshwar chowk till the next 1,300 metres towards Kesnand phata and Ahmednagar on the highway. Meanwhile, the highway officials maintained that the work is stuck due to objections raised by the landowners who are preventing the contractor from completing the task.

According to Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), around 90 per cent of ₹11 crore has been paid to the contractor for restricting, resurfacing and beautification of the stretch. The works include putting up new medians, removal of encroachment, filling up of potholes by redoing the entire portion of the road and putting in place drainage and sewerage supply lines along with storm water drains to avoid clogging during monsoon. Also, high mast lamps and streetlights are to be installed on both sides of the road for traffic safety.

Panchayat samiti member Sarjerao Waghmare said, “We have demanded a probe into the delay as ninety per cent of the payment has been made, but the work is pending since 2019. PMRDA must swing into action and ensure that the work is completed at the earliest and ease the inconvenience faced by citizens and commuters.”

Wagholi Housing Societies Association director Sanjeev Kumar Patil said, ”Now that the area is merged with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and PMRDA is carrying out the works, both the bodies should coordinate and complete the pending works at the earliest. Wagholi has always received step-motherly treatment despite housing many taxpaying residents. We have been raising the issue at all government levels and hopefully the issue will be resolved. The present road infrastructure is pathetic and a major impediment to growth of the area.”

PMRDA chief Suhas Diwase said that he will inquire into the reasons behind the inordinate delay and ensure that the work is completed at the earliest.