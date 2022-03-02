132 new Covid cases reported in Pune district
PUNE Pune district reported 132 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, for two days in a row as per the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,051 are current active cases. Pune still continues to have the highest active case count in the state followed by Mumbai with 6,89 active cases and Thane with 445 active cases. Pune accounts for 36.34% of the active cases in the state.
On Wednesday, the state reported no deaths due to the infection. This is the first time that the state has reported no deaths, since April 1, 2020.
As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 39 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,743 and the death stood at 7,141 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 69 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678,649 and the death toll stood at 9,427. PCMC reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,874 and the toll stood at 3,585.
Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Wednesday saw in total 17.29 million doses being registered in the district. Out of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.55 million are second doses and 2,33,300 were precautionary doses. A total of 513 sites saw vaccination out of which 373 were govt centres and 140 were private.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.