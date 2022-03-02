132 new Covid cases reported in Pune district

PUNE Pune district reported 132 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours, for two days in a row as per the state health department. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.42 million have recovered, 20,503 deaths and 2,051 are current active cases. Pune still continues to have the highest active case count in the state followed by Mumbai with 6,89 active cases and Thane with 445 active cases. Pune accounts for 36.34% of the active cases in the state.

On Wednesday, the state reported no deaths due to the infection. This is the first time that the state has reported no deaths, since April 1, 2020.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 39 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 424,743 and the death stood at 7,141 as no more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 69 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 678,649 and the death toll stood at 9,427. PCMC reported 24 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 346,874 and the toll stood at 3,585.

Till now Pune district, as per the Cowin dashboard as of Wednesday saw in total 17.29 million doses being registered in the district. Out of which 9.50 million are first doses, 7.55 million are second doses and 2,33,300 were precautionary doses. A total of 513 sites saw vaccination out of which 373 were govt centres and 140 were private.