Sun, Sept 14, 2025
13.33lakh students secure seats in FYJC

ByKimaya Boralkar
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 04:20 am IST

As the intake capacity across FYJC colleges in Maharashtra is 2,159,232 seats, 825,339 still remain vacant

According to the directorate of education, 1,333,893 students across Maharashtra secured admission to first year junior college (FYJC) Class 11 for the academic year 2025-26 under the centralised online process that concluded on Saturday.

The final round of allotments that completed on September 13 saw an allotment of 10,513 seats with 9,096 students securing admission. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The final round of allotments that completed on September 13 saw an allotment of 10,513 seats with 9,096 students securing admission.

Students and parents could track, confirm admissions, and access support through the official portal https://mahafyjcadmissions.in.

Mahesh Palkar, director, secondary and higher secondary education, said, “This was the last chance for students to get admission through the centralised process.”

Sachin Jathar, a parent, said, “My son finally got admission in the last round after five months of wait. As classes have already started, he has to recover one month of the syllabus. He is also preparing for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).”

