140,000 students’ forms not forwarded by colleges with SPPU exams set for Feb 15

PUNE As the state government has closed down colleges and university campuses till February 15 due to the Covid pandemic, preparations for conducting online exams has begun at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

One of the major issues which SPPU’s examination department is facing is a delay in the inward process of the movement of examination forms by colleges.

Of a total 850,000 students across streams, only 500,006 students have filled the forms, and colleges have forwarded 361,434 forms. Over 300,000 students are yet to fill the forms. Colleges do not forward the exam form to the SPPU if a student has not paid his/her fees.

Now the SPPU examination department has set a deadline of January 15 for all its affiliated colleges in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar district to forward all the exam forms.

“We have been taking continuous follow up and instructing the colleges to forward the examination forms submitted by the students immediately. Still a large number of forms have not yet forward by colleges. This delays the entire examination process, as only after all the filled-up forms are in can we start to schedule the examinations as per courses and subjects. There are 6,862 subjects for 284 courses with the university and its affiliated courses. To set up the papers and carry out the examination process preparations, it takes 15 to 20 days,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

“So we have not given a deadline of January 15 to all the colleges to forward the available to the university, so we can start our further process of scheduling the exam dates. Most probably the examinations would start from February 15 and its detailed schedule will soon be declared on the universityofficial website,” added Kakade.

On other hand students are facing many difficulties to appear for the semester exams. Kedar Mande, a Commerce student said, “My father passed away due to Covid last year and we are suffering financially. I cannot afford to pay college fees for this year, but want to appear for the examination. We will pay the college fees in installments, but my exam form has not yet been forwarded by the college.”