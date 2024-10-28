1.41 lakh stolen from Chitale Bandhu shop in Baner

An unidentified person committed theft at a franchise of Chitale Bandhu, a prominent sweets and snacks establishment on Baner Road, during the wee hours on Sunday. An unidentified person committed theft at a franchise of Chitale Bandhu, a prominent sweets and snacks establishment on Baner Road, during the wee hours on Sunday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Mahesh Bolkotgi, in charge of Chatushrungi police station, said that the theft took place around 4.30 am when an unidentified person gained entry and decamped with cash worth ₹1.41 lakh.

“The thief broke the cash drawer and shop shutter before attempting the theft,” he said.

The theft has been captured on CCTV camera and the footage was being examined, said police.