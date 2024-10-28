Menu Explore
1.41 lakh stolen from Chitale Bandhu shop in Baner

ByNadeem Inamdar
Oct 28, 2024 06:22 AM IST

An unidentified thief stole ₹1.41 lakh from Chitale Bandhu on Baner Road early Sunday. CCTV footage is being reviewed by police.

An unidentified person committed theft at a franchise of Chitale Bandhu, a prominent sweets and snacks establishment on Baner Road, during the wee hours on Sunday.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, in charge of Chatushrungi police station, said that the theft took place around 4.30 am when an unidentified person gained entry and decamped with cash worth 1.41 lakh.

“The thief broke the cash drawer and shop shutter before attempting the theft,” he said.

The theft has been captured on CCTV camera and the footage was being examined, said police.

