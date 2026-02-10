15-year-old delivers baby alone at Pune home; man arrested under POCSO

Pune: In a disturbing case, a 15-year-old minor from Pune gave birth at home without any assistance and reportedly cut the umbilical cord herself. The family discovered the newborn after noticing blood marks in the house. 15-yr-old delivers baby alone at home; man arrested (HT)

According to officials at the Samarth police station, the incident occurred on January 31. The girl was alone at home and went into labour and gave birth. While no adult was present, she reportedly cut the umbilical cord on her own. The newborn was later found near a window by the family, they said.

The incident came to light when the victim’s married elder sister visited the house and noticed blood marks on the kitchen floor. While searching the premises, she discovered the infant in the window and questioned the girl, who admitted that she had delivered the baby earlier that day.

Family members initially chose not to report the incident, fearing social stigma. However, the same evening, the girl’s health deteriorated, and both mother and child were taken to a private hospital. Due to high treatment costs, they returned home but had to be admitted again to a hospital in the Camp area after her condition worsened.

The girl revealed to her elder sister that she had been in a relationship with a 24-year-old man for nearly a year. Police said the accused had allegedly established physical relations with her in March 2025 after promising marriage, following which she became pregnant.

“Since the victim is a minor and the accused was aware of her age, a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said senior police inspector Jayant Rajurkar, attached to Samarth police station.

Rajurkar said the accused has been arrested, and further investigation is underway. “The girl and the child are in good health and have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The accused is in magistrate custody,” he said.

As per the police, the girl had lost her father at a young age, after which her mother got remarried. She and her brother were living with their aunt, and the minor often remained alone at home when other family members went out for work.c