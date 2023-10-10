17 hospitalised after chlorine leak at swimming pool in Pimpri-Chinchwad

PUNE: At least 17 regulars experienced breathing difficulties and had to be rushed to hospital Tuesday morning after leakage of chlorine gas at a Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC)-run swimming pool. While police- and fire brigade- officials immediately rushed to the spot, a majority of the swimmers had already started facing breathing difficulties. (HT PHOTO)

Civic officials said that around 8 am on Tuesday when 20 to 22 swimmers had gathered at the pool for their daily session, a security guard noticed a chlorine leak from the storeroom and called emergency services. While police- and fire brigade- officials immediately rushed to the spot, a majority of the swimmers had already started facing breathing difficulties. The alert firemen, armed with breathing apparatus, sprung into action and contained the leakage of chlorine gas by carefully removing the leaking chlorine cylinder and submerging it in the pool.

Dr Rajendra Wabale, dean, Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH), Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “At least 17 people were admitted to our hospital after they complained of breathlessness, coughing and throat irritation. Considering the situation, one of them was subsequently referred to a private hospital.” A minor was shifted to a private hospital and was reported stable at the time of going to Press.

The 17 who complained of breathlessness and other symptoms have been identified as: Gajanana Dhaelke, Sachin Kadam, Rajkumar Jadhav, Yuvraj Sonawane, Prakash Shimpi, Dadaso Panaskar, Anand Lakapse, Mukund Karale, Pandurang Phulange, Nilesh Suryawanshi, Sanjivany Karale, Ravindra Sware, Suhas Gaikwad, Aslam Pathan, and Dattaraya Badcedal. Many of them are regular swimmers at the pool.

Dr Wabale said that all the victims are stable, and that some of them may be discharged within a few hours. Dr Wabale said that inhalation of chlorine in high concentration may have caused breathing difficulties.

According to additional municipal commissioner Vijay Khorate, the civic body has ordered a detailed probe into the incident and action will be taken based on the report.

Khorate said, “The civic body has given the contract to run this open-air swimming pool to a private company. Prima facie, it seems that the chlorine leakage was observed from the rusted part of the cylinder but the exact reason behind the leakage will be known after detailed investigation into the matter.” At the time the gas leak was reported, people playing on a ground located nearby were evacuated.

Bhaskar Jadhav, senior police inspector at Bhosari police station, said, “After a distress call, we immediately rushed to the spot and offered all necessary help to rescue the victims. We are waiting for the detailed report after which necessary action will be taken against those found guilty.”

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Singh visited the hospitalised patients and ordered a detailed probe into the incident while assuring that strict action would be taken against those found negligent in the discharge of their duty.

Earlier on Monday evening, a series of blasts were reported at Tathawade in Pimpri-Chinchwad when a group of people tried to illegally refill cylinders with gas from a tanker. The explosions were so massive that multiple vehicles, including three school buses, were completely gutted in the fire.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!